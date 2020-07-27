Sections
Home / Football / Aston Villa boss Dean Smith uncertain about Jack Grealish future

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith uncertain about Jack Grealish future

Grealish scored the opener in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday, a result that, combined with Watford’s defeat at Arsenal, kept Villa in the Premier League.

Updated: Jul 27, 2020 09:53 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Aston Villa's head coach Dean Smith gestures to his players during the English Premier League soccer match between West Ham United and Aston Villa. (AP)

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith says he is unsure whether captain Jack Grealish will be at the club next season but has warned potential suitors they will have to spend big if they want to sign him.

Grealish scored the opener in the 1-1 draw against West Ham United on Sunday, a result that, combined with Watford’s defeat at Arsenal, kept Villa in the Premier League.

Grealish has been linked to a host of English clubs and Smith said he had no idea what the future holds for the 24-year-old.

“I’m certainly hopeful he will play for Villa again. He is contracted for another three years, I think,” Smith said.



“I have said many times before we have billionaire owners. If people want to come and get our best players they will cost an awful lot of money.”

Villa had slipped to second from bottom with four games left after picking up one point from a possible 15. But they ensured survival by taking eight points from their final four games, including a 1-0 win over Arsenal.

“It’s a magnificent achievement from everybody. It’s a proud moment, and it actually feels better than last year going up in the play-offs,” Smith told BT Sport.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

‘India probably did not have World Cup-winning team in 2019’: Aakash Chopra
Jul 27, 2020 11:18 IST
Ailing St. Bernard rescued by mountain rescue team off English peak
Jul 27, 2020 11:13 IST
US envoy to Seoul shaves off controversial moustache
Jul 27, 2020 11:18 IST
Rajasthan Speaker CP Joshi withdraws Supreme Court plea against Sachin Pilot, rebel Congress MLAs
Jul 27, 2020 11:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.