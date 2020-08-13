Sections
Home / Football / ATK-Mohun Bagan assistant coach wary of training facilities in ISL

ATK-Mohun Bagan assistant coach wary of training facilities in ISL

Sen said the three-time defending champions are used to training at the Salt Lake Stadium, something they would have to compromise on this season.

Updated: Aug 13, 2020 15:16 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Sanjoy Sen (Twitter)

ATK-Mohun Bagan FC assistant coach Sanjoy Sen on Thursday expressed concerns around training facilities in the next Indian Super League, which is scheduled to be held behind closed doors in Goa owing to the Covid-19 pandemic.

The lucrative league is going to be staged from November to March in a bio-secure environment in view of the pandemic.

Organisers of the ISL, Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), are in Goa for a recce of the grounds ahead of an official announcement.

“Everyone knows that it will be held in one venue this season and it will be challenging for the coaching staff,” the ATK-Mohun Bagan assistant coach said during a virtual session on ‘Sports and COVID’ organised by JIS Group.



Sen said the three-time defending champions are used to training at the Salt Lake Stadium, something they would have to compromise on this season.

“As of now we have had our own infrastructure at Salt Lake Stadium and used that to our advantage. We would train under floodlights from 5 pm to 7 pm. Will we get those facilities in Goa?” Sen asked.

“Moreover, the climate is hot in Goa. It remains to be seen how we get accustomed to the conditions. Hotels and food may not be an issue but practice, ground facilities are our main concerns,” he said.

The idea behind hosting the tournament in one state is to minimise travel and play matches in quick successions.

It has been decided that the 10 teams will stay put in a bio-secure environment where strict health and safety measures will be followed during the tournament that will run till March.

Sen said it would be mentally challenging for the players.

“It will be a mental challenge. You have to stay in the bubble, in our room. Team meetings won’t be allowed, there are several things like that which seem challenging.

“So this year, it’s going to be a big, big challenge for us. We have to accept the challenge and go forward in a positive way.” The former Mohun Bagan head coach, who guided them to the I-League and Federation Cup titles between 2014-16, said they would miss the crowd as they play a big role in a sport like football.

“I remember the reverberations from the tunnel as we walk on to the field especially during a Mohun Bagan-East Bengal derby match. It works as a great motivation. “We played the last ISL final closed door (in March this year). The coach will play a key role in motivating the players,” Sen, who joined ATK as head of youth development in 2018, said.

The session also featured hockey legend Gurubux Singh and former India wicketkeeper Deep Dasgupta.

The former cricketer-turned-commentator Dasgupta welcomed the return of sports in India.

“Let’s be practical and honest, this (pandemic) situation will stay and we have to live with it following the precautions. Sports is an industry in itself, be it ISL, hockey leagues or IPL.

“Not just the sportspersons, the whole industry is involved. It’s an economic activity. I’m happy that sports is returning to India,” Dasgupta said.

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Malayalam film with just one actor to go on the floors from September 4
Aug 13, 2020 16:14 IST
Gehlot is our leader, have never disputed his leadership: Vishvendra Singh
Aug 13, 2020 16:12 IST
National archery camp to resume on August 25 at ASI, Pune: SAI
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
Ali Fazal revisits childhood memories, thanks late Robin Williams for help
Aug 13, 2020 16:11 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.