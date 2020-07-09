Sections
Home / Football / ATK-Mohun Bagan likely to keep green-maroon colours

ATK-Mohun Bagan likely to keep green-maroon colours

The Board meeting on Friday afternoon will be chaired by principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who has a stake in ATK, will make his debut as one of the Directors.

Updated: Jul 09, 2020 20:40 IST

By Press Trust of India, Kolkata

Mohun Bagan supporters celebrate after they defeated Calcutta Customs by 2-0 to lift the Calcutta Football league trophy, in Kolkata, Wednesday, Sept 12, 2018. (PTI)

The iconic green and maroon jersey of the Mohun Bagan in all likelihood will be ATK-Mohun Bagan’s primary jersey, a decision that will get green light at the first board of directors meeting on Friday.

While ATK that have acquired a majority 80 per cent stake in Mohun Bagan will have their say in the club’s name, the Mariners’ iconic green and maroon hues is likely to replace the red and whites of the ISL champions as the first-choice home shirt.

“Both parties will have their say and since ATK are the principal owners they will keep the name. But keeping in mind of the legacy of 130-year-old club like Mohun Bagan, the green and maroon jersey will remain,” a Mohun Bagan club source told PTI on conditions of anonymity.

The Board meeting on Friday afternoon will be chaired by principal owner Sanjiv Goenka, while BCCI president Sourav Ganguly, who has a stake in ATK, will make his debut as one of the Directors.



An ATK official however said all these are speculation and nothing can be confirmed till the Board meeting was over.

“What if one member disagrees on the name or jersey colour. We cannot say it’s conclusive till it’s over,” he said.

The merged entity is registered in the Ministry of Corporate Affairs as ATK-Mohun Bagan Private Limited, while Goenka at the time of merger announcement had categorically mentioned that the new club would be called as “ATK-Mohun Bagan”.

ATK co-owner Utsav Parekh, Mohun Bagan pair of Srinjoy Bose and Debashish Dutta along with two other members Gautam Ray and Sanjeev Mehra are the other five directors of the company.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Try this quirky dish with your leftover rice
Jul 09, 2020 21:29 IST
Pune RTO fixes fare charges, initiates action against ‘fake ambulances’
Jul 09, 2020 21:26 IST
11 of 15 PMC ward offices report 1,000+ cases
Jul 09, 2020 21:25 IST
South Korean police say missing Seoul mayor found dead: Report
Jul 09, 2020 21:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.