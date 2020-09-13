Sections
E-Paper
Coronavirus Outbreak
Home / Football / Atlético coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus

Atlético coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus

The Spanish league stopped play from March until June because of the pandemic. The top flight managed to finish the season in July without any major infections.

Updated: Sep 13, 2020 09:51 IST

By Press Trust of India, Madrid

Atletico Madrid coach Diego Simeone reacts. (REUTERS)

Atlético Madrid coach Diego Simeone has the coronavirus.

The Argentine wasn’t showing any symptoms and was in isolation, the club said on Saturday.

Simeone and the rest of the team were tested on Friday. The club did not say if anyone else was infected.

The Spanish league stopped play from March until June because of the pandemic. The top flight managed to finish the season in July without any major infections.



But as the virus has started to spread again in Spain, teams have reported infections in recent weeks. None have appeared to cause serious health problems for players or staff.

Atlético is scheduled to play a friendly at Cádiz on Tuesday. Like Real Madrid, Barcelona, and Sevilla, Atlético has its first two rounds of the Spanish league postponed to give the teams more rest after the competed in Europe in August. It plays its first Spanish league match on September 27 against Granada.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘India’s Covid-19 recoveries rise exponentially’: Health ministry
Sep 13, 2020 08:37 IST
More exam centres, strict Covid-19 protocols: Govt precautions for NEET
Sep 13, 2020 09:51 IST
Govt issues guidelines for post-Covid care management
Sep 13, 2020 09:20 IST
50th BSF-BGB high-level talks begin in Dhaka today
Sep 13, 2020 08:07 IST

latest news

Powered by RIL, valuation of four of top 10 firms soars by Rs 3 lakh crore
Sep 13, 2020 10:10 IST
Govt lists steps on post-Covid-19 care treatment for individuals
Sep 13, 2020 10:10 IST
Pfizer, BioNTech propose expanding Covid-19 vaccine trial to 44,000 volunteers
Sep 13, 2020 10:04 IST
Indigenous cycle to help railway staff maintain tracks better
Sep 13, 2020 09:57 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.