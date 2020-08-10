Sections
Home / Football / Atlético Madrid says 2 players test positive for Covid-19, but squad cleared to travel

Atlético Madrid says 2 players test positive for Covid-19, but squad cleared to travel

The team announced the two positive tests on Sunday but had not identified who was infected.

Updated: Aug 10, 2020 18:16 IST

By Associated Press, Madrid

Atletico Madrid's Argentinian forward Angel Correa. (AFP)

Atlético Madrid said Monday that Ángel Correa and Sime Vrsaljko have tested positive for the coronavirus but the rest of the squad has been cleared to make the trip to Portugal for the Champions League quarterfinals.

It said the entire squad was re-tested and results came back negative for everyone else on Monday.

Atlético will face Leipzig on Thursday. It will be traveling to Portugal on Tuesday.



The last eight is scheduled to begin in Lisbon on Wednesday amid tight health safety protocols to prevent a coronavirus outbreak from derailing the competition’s finale. The semifinals and Aug. 23 final will also be played in Lisbon.

Other clubs involved in the quarterfinals have not reported any positive tests among its players recently.

