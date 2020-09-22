Sections
Atletico’s Gimenez tests positive for COVID-19 -club statement

The Spanish club’s statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Updated: Sep 22, 2020 22:19 IST

By Reuters, Madrid

Soccer Football - Champions League - Quarter Final - RB Leipzig v Atletico Madrid - Estadio Jose Alvalade, Lisbon, Portugal - August 13, 2020 Atletico Madrid's Jose Gimenez looks dejected after the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) Lluis Gene/Pool via REUTERS (REUTERS)

Atletico Madrid defender Jose Gimenez has tested positive for COVID-19, the La Liga club said https://en.atleticodemadrid.com/noticias/jose-maria-gimenez-tests-positive-for-covid-19 on Tuesday. The Spanish club’s statement said that Uruguay international Gimenez, who returned a positive result on Monday, is isolating at home in accordance with the health authorities’ guidelines.

Earlier this month, Atletico coach Diego Simeone also tested positive for the novel coronavirus.

Atletico, who finished third in the league last season, begin their new domestic campaign at home to Granada on Sunday.

