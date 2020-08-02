Sections
Home / Football / Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup title

Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup title

Arsenal extended their record to 14 FA cup titles by beating Chelsea 2-1 in the final on Saturday the Wembley Stadium

Updated: Aug 02, 2020 00:08 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

Arsenal's Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang celebrates after scoring his side's second goal during the FA Cup final soccer match between Arsenal and Chelsea at Wembley stadium in London, England, Saturday, Aug.1, 2020. (AP)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang scored a brace as Arsenal came from 0-1 down to beat Chelsea 2-1 and win the FA Cup at the Wembley Stadium on Saturday. Ironically Arsenal had beaten Chelsea 2-1 when they had last won the FA Cup under Arsene Wenger in 2017. Arsenal extended their record to 14 FA cup titles with this win.

But this time it was Mikel Arteta who trumped Frank Lampard with his tactical moves. It was Chelsea who started on the right note when 21-year-old Christian Pulisic became the first American man to score in an FA Cup final inside five minutes.

Arsenal, however, regained control through the equaliser from a penalty by Aubameyang in the 18th minute. The sides went into half-time locked at 1-1.

Aubameyang then scored in the 67th minute to put Arsenal ahead, which proved to be enough for the gunners to storm to the title



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

After 4-month curb, Centre allows export of made-in-India ventilators
Aug 02, 2020 00:06 IST
Aubameyang scores a brace, Arsenal beat Chelsea 2-1 to win 14th FA Cup
Aug 02, 2020 00:08 IST
Eleven killed as 70-tonne crane collapses at Vizag’s shipyard
Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST
Punjab hooch tragedy toll rises to 84; Oppn attacks Amarinder
Aug 02, 2020 00:04 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.