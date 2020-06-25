Sections
Home / Football / Australia, New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

Australia, New Zealand to co-host 2023 Women’s World Cup

The expanded 32-team tournament - eight more than the 2019 edition in France - is expected to open in July 2023.

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 22:05 IST

By Associated Press,

The 2023 tournament will be the first time a World Cup for men or women will be shared across two continental bodies. (Image Credit: FIFA Women’s World Cup Twitter handle)

Australia and New Zealand will co-host the 2023 Women’s World Cup after the island neighbours beat Colombia 22-13 on Thursday in a vote by the FIFA Council. The expanded 32-team tournament - eight more than the 2019 edition in France - is expected to open in July 2023.

The winning bid proposed 12 cities with seven in Australia and five in New Zealand. It includes the main stadium used for the 2000 Sydney Olympics. After a successful World Cup last year, FIFA wants the next women’s tournament to further establish its independence from the men, and show it is commercially attractive.

At least $100 million is expected to be paid by the governing body in 2023 - for prize money, team preparation costs and to clubs releasing players for the tournament - FIFA president Gianni Infantino pledged last year in France.

Colombia’s bid was rated a high-risk commercial option in an evaluation of the candidates published this month. Australia and New Zealand’s bid was rated low-risk and scored 4.1 points out of a maximum 5. Colombia scored 2.8. A third candidate, Japan, withdrew on Monday. That gave fellow Asian Football Confederation member Australia a clearer run. New Zealand is part of the smaller Oceania continental group.



The 2023 tournament will be the first time a World Cup for men or women will be shared across two continental bodies, and the first co-hosted women’s edition. Colombia’s bid was supported by most of the nine voters from European soccer body UEFA. Launched in 1991, the Women’s World Cup has never been hosted in South America.

Both Australia, the No. 7-ranked team in women’s soccer, and No. 23 New Zealand will qualify automatically for the tournament. Colombia is currently ranked No. 25 and was the only one of the three bidders not to qualify for the 2019 edition.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

DISAPPEARANCE CASE:Ex-DGP Saini’s anticipatory bail extended till July 6
Jun 25, 2020 23:00 IST
Before they hit the screens
Jun 25, 2020 22:58 IST
After IIT-B, IIT-Delhi to shift all classes online for next semester
Jun 25, 2020 22:57 IST
PM pollution down but ozone levels cross permitted limit during peak lockdown in Dehi-NCR
Jun 25, 2020 22:56 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.