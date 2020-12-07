Sections
Bala Devi scores her first goal in Scottish Women’s Premier League

Coming off the bench in the 65th minute, Bala scored her side’s last goal of the match in the 85th minute on Sunday. She latched on to a through ball and slotted it home past opposition keeper to register her name on the scoresheet.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 16:43 IST

By Press Trust of India, Glasgow

Bala Devi (Rangers Women/Twitter)

Star Indian footballer Bala Devi scored her first goal for the Rangers FC in a 9-0 decimation of Motherwell FC in the Scottish Women’s Premier League.

She thus became the first Indian woman to score in a top-tier professional league in Europe.

Kirsty Howat and Lizzie Arnot scored a hat-trick each while Megan Bell and Daina Bourma were also on target. Bala also won Rangers their second penalty in the 68th minute as she was taken down in the box. Bourma scored Rangers’ eighth goal from that penalty.

The 30-year-old Indian had become the first Indian to sign a professional contract in a top-tier club in Europe in January.

