Sections
Home / Football / Barca chief says Setien to stay, has no regrets about Valverde

Barca chief says Setien to stay, has no regrets about Valverde

Valverde led Barca to successive title wins and his team were top of the table on goal difference when he was dismissed in January and replaced by Setien, who has tried to revolutionise Barca’s play with mixed results.

Updated: Jul 07, 2020 19:11 IST

By Reuters, Barcelona

Barcelona's new coach, Spaniard Quique Setien (3L), talks with Barcelona's Argentine forward Lionel Messi (2L) during a training session at the Joan Gamper Sports City training ground in Sant Joan Despi on January 18, 2020. (Photo by LLUIS GENE / AFP) (AFP)

Barcelona president Josep Maria Bartomeu has said coach Quique Setien will remain in charge of the team next season despite the team’s fading La Liga title bid, adding that he does not regret sacking Ernesto Valverde in January.

Valverde led Barca to successive title wins and his team were top of the table on goal difference when he was dismissed in January and replaced by Setien, who has tried to revolutionise Barca’s play with mixed results.

Barca’s title bid has unravelled following draws with Sevilla, Celta Vigo and Atletico Madrid and they trail leaders Real Madrid by four points with four games remaining.

But the team finally clicked in Sunday’s outstanding 4-1 win at Villarreal and Bartomeu said he thinks they are heading in the right direction.



“Setien will obviously continue. At this moment I’m pretty happy with how the team has evolved and in the last couple of games we have seen the improvements Setien has made,” Bartomeu told radio station Rac1 on Tuesday.

“I don’t regret the decision to sack Valverde, we needed to give the team a boost and Setien has brought new ideas and new sensations with him,” he added.

Setien said he did not think his position had been under threat and was pleased with the football they have been playing.

“I didn’t have the feeling things were going to change, I have gotten used to this circus,” he told a virtual news conference ahead of Barca’s match with Espanyol on Wednesday.

“I just do my job and I get the feeling the board are happy with the work we are doing and so am I.”

He also said his side would keep pushing Real until their chances of winning the title were over.

“Of course we can still win the league, it’s still mathematically possible and we have to keep our hopes up until the last day,” he added.

“We have to just focus on what we can do and try to win while playing well and making progress. And if we cannot win it, we can lay a platform for next season.”

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Veteran filmmaker Harish Shah dies at 76 of throat cancer
Jul 07, 2020 20:38 IST
ARAI, COEP extend MoU for MTech in Automotive Technology
Jul 07, 2020 20:35 IST
Best message I’ve received: Stokes elated with Joe Root’s words
Jul 07, 2020 20:34 IST
Sales dipping after end of odd-even rule, say Chandigarh shopkeepers
Jul 07, 2020 20:31 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.