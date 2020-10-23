Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Barcelona tie with Juventus could see fans return, says regional government

Barcelona tie with Juventus could see fans return, says regional government

Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the region’s General Director for Sport, Gerard Figueras, said preliminary discussions had taken place between authorities and Barca about the return of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Updated: Oct 23, 2020, 17:07 IST

By Reuters, MADRID

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Real Sociedad - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 7, 2020 A Barcelona fan wears a mask before the match due to the recent coronavirus outbreak REUTERS/Albert Gea/File Photo (REUTERS)

Barcelona may be able to welcome some fans back for their Champions League tie against Juventus at the Camp Nou in December, the Catalan regional government said. Talking to Catalan daily Sport, the region’s General Director for Sport, Gerard Figueras, said preliminary discussions had taken place between authorities and Barca about the return of fans amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The club have spoken to us about gradually brining fans back, and we told them this is something we need to analyse game by game. Initial figures could be 3000 or 5000 people at the Nou Camp, and according to the epidemiological situation, we will decide if we can scale that up,” he said.

“I think that the protocols will be just about ready to allow for a crowd for the game against Juventus on Dec. 8, as long as the epidemiological situation hasn’t got worse.”

Barcelona did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

China builds new structures near LAC, relocates troops. India reads a message
Oct 23, 2020 17:48 IST
On quiet visit to Mumbai, NCB boss preps for crackdown in Bollywood drugs case
Oct 23, 2020 14:28 IST
India looks to army chief’s visit to Nepal to bring ties back on even keel
Oct 23, 2020 17:09 IST
SII readying 1 billion doses of 5 Covid-19 vaccines: Adar Poonawalla
Oct 23, 2020 17:31 IST

latest news

Bihar Assembly Election 2020: Chidambaram slams BJP’s employment promise
Oct 23, 2020 18:18 IST
Pak’s anti-corruption body slaps fresh graft case on Nawaz Sharif
Oct 23, 2020 18:08 IST
Apurva slams Trump for saying Indian air is ‘filthy’, calls him ‘liar’
Oct 23, 2020 18:06 IST
Here’s why Bihar elections beckon UP leaders and parties
Oct 23, 2020 18:02 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.