Barcelona appoint Ronald Koeman as new coach

Barcelona on Wednesday announced the appointment of Ronald Koeman as their next coach, following the sacking of Quique Setien earlier this week. The football club made the announcement in a club statement. “Barcelona and Ronald Koeman have come to an agreement for him to be the team’s coach until 30 June 2022,” said Barca’s statement.

“A club legend and Barca’s hero at Wembley who gave fans their first European Cup, Koeman is coming back to the Camp Nou. But this time he will be in the dugout to lead the team,” the statement added.

The change in leadership at the top of the Spanish fooball club came just a few days after Barcelona were thrashed 8-2 by Bundesliga Champions Bayern Munich in Champions League clash. Koeman, who left his role as the manager of the Netherlands, has now signed a two-year deal with the club.

The former Everton manager, Koeman will be officially presented at the Camp Nou stadium later on Wednesday. He is a widely respected figure among the Barca fans for his role in Johan Cruyff’s hugely successful side known as the ‘Dream Team’ and for scoring the goal that delivered the club’s first ever European Cup in 1992.

The defender later became the club’s assistant coach before embarking on a career as a head coach, managing Dutch sides Ajax Amsterdam, PSV Eindhoven and Feyenoord plus Premier League sides Southampton and Everton and La Liga’s Valencia.

(With inputs from Reuters)