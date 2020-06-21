Sections
Barcelona lose De Jong to injury for ‘several weeks’

De Jong, 23, sat out Barca’s goalless draw with Sevilla on Friday and the club said in a statement on Sunday that “the clinical follow-up... has uncovered an injury in the soleus of his right leg.”

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 18:29 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Madrid

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - RCD Mallorca v FC Barcelona - Iberostar Stadium, Palma, Spain - June 13, 2020 Barcelona's Frenkie de Jong reacts, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea (REUTERS)

The club did not say how long De Jong would be out of action but media reports said it could be several weeks. The Dutch international, who was signed after starring in Ajax's charge to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has made 27 league appearances in a solid first campaign in Spain's coronavirus-interrupted season.

The club did not say how long De Jong would be out of action but media reports said it could be several weeks. The Dutch international, who was signed after starring in Ajax’s charge to the Champions League semi-finals last season, has made 27 league appearances in a solid first campaign in Spain’s coronavirus-interrupted season.

