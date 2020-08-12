Sections
Home / Football / Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19

Barcelona player tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug 12, 2020 15:58 IST

By Reuters, BARCELONA

Soccer Football - La Liga Santander - FC Barcelona v Osasuna - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - July 16, 2020 General view inside the stadium before the match, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) REUTERS/Albert Gea (REUTERS)

A Barcelona player has tested positive for the novel coronavirus after reporting back for pre-season training, the La Liga side said in a statement on Wednesday. Barca said the player was isolating in his home and was asymptomatic, adding that he had not been in contact with any of the players who are to travel to Lisbon for the Champions League ‘Final Eight’ tournament.

(More details awaited)

