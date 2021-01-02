Barcelona’s Coutinho out for 3 months after knee surgery

Sections
The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent “a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee,” the club said in a statement.

Updated: Jan 02, 2021, 22:21 IST

By Associated Press, Barcelona

Eibar's Pape Diop, left, challenges Barcelona's Philippe Coutinho during the Spanish La Liga soccer match between Barcelona and Eibar at the Camp Nou stadium in Barcelona in Barcelona, Spain, Tuesday, Dec. 29, 2020. (AP)

The 28-year-old Coutinho underwent “a successful operation on the external meniscus of his left knee,” the club said in a statement.

Coutinho hurt his knee toward the end of Tuesday’s 1-1 draw with Eibar.

Coutinho became Barcelona’s most expensive signing when the club paid Liverpool 160 million euros ($192 million) in January 2018.



But after a disappointing season-and-a-half, Coutinho was loaned to Bayern Munich. He helped the German club win the Champions League earlier this year and scored two goals in an 8-2 rout of Barcelona in the quarterfinals.

He returned to his parent club this season and has scored three goals.

His loss compounds Barcelona’s injury trouble. It has also lost forward Ansu Fati and Gerard Pique to serious injuries this season.

