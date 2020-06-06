Sections
Home / Football / Barcelona’s Luis Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

Barcelona’s Luis Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona’s first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 19:46 IST

By Associated Press, BARCELONA

File image of Luis Suarez. (Getty Images)

Barcelona says Luis Suárez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

Uruguayan striker Suárez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Jan. 12 and hasn’t played since.

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona’s first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

The 33-year-old Suárez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.



Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

One missed practice was enough to raise concerns about Lionel Messi.

Messi’s presence in next week’s return of the Spanish league was put in doubt by some Barcelona media after he trained separately from the group on Wednesday.

Even though Barcelona said there was no reason to worry about Messi, and that he simply underwent an alternative training program in the gym, some reports said there could be more to it.

Catalan channel TV3 said Messi has a minor thigh muscle problem that could keep him from being ready to play in Barcelona’s June 13 match at Mallorca, the team’s first since the league was halted nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TV3 said late Wednesday that Messi underwent tests to determine the real extent of the injury. Barcelona did not confirm Messi had to be tested.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pet parent builds a museum at home for her cat. It is pretty paw-some
Jun 06, 2020 20:35 IST
Pregnant cow’s jaw blown off by explosive-laden food in HP’s Jhandutta
Jun 06, 2020 20:35 IST
Operation Bluestar anniversary passes off peacefully in Ludhiana
Jun 06, 2020 20:29 IST
New book promotes benefits of ‘dry fasting’ diet
Jun 06, 2020 20:25 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.