Barcelona’s Luis Suárez back from surgery in time for opener

Barcelona says Luis Suárez has been cleared by team doctors to play when the Spanish league resumes.

Uruguayan striker Suárez had arthroscopic surgery on his right knee on Jan. 12 and hasn’t played since.

The club said Saturday that he will be available for Barcelona’s first match in almost three months, at Mallorca on June 13.

The 33-year-old Suárez may have to lead the attack with Lionel Messi receiving treatment on his right thigh.

Barcelona leads the league by two points over Real Madrid with 11 rounds left.

The competition was halted in mid-March because of the COVID-19 virus.

One missed practice was enough to raise concerns about Lionel Messi.

Messi’s presence in next week’s return of the Spanish league was put in doubt by some Barcelona media after he trained separately from the group on Wednesday.

Even though Barcelona said there was no reason to worry about Messi, and that he simply underwent an alternative training program in the gym, some reports said there could be more to it.

Catalan channel TV3 said Messi has a minor thigh muscle problem that could keep him from being ready to play in Barcelona’s June 13 match at Mallorca, the team’s first since the league was halted nearly three months ago because of the coronavirus pandemic.

TV3 said late Wednesday that Messi underwent tests to determine the real extent of the injury. Barcelona did not confirm Messi had to be tested.