Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern

Quique Setien was fired only after seven months with the club. (Getty Images)

Barcelona fired coach Quique Setien on Monday, three days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

The decision was announced by the club after an urgent board meeting summoned by president Josep Bartomeu in Barcelona.

A replacement to Setien was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.