Barcelona sack coach Quique Setien days after 8-2 loss to Bayern

Barcelona fired coach Quique Setien on Monday, three days after the team’s humiliating 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League.

Updated: Aug 18, 2020 00:10 IST

By Associated Press,

Quique Setien was fired only after seven months with the club. (Getty Images)

The decision was announced by the club after an urgent board meeting summoned by president Josep Bartomeu in Barcelona.

A replacement to Setien was not immediately announced but Spanish media said Dutch coach Ronald Koeman was the front-runner to take charge. The former Barcelona defender was reportedly already in Barcelona.

