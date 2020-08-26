Sections
Home / Football / Barcelona still hoping Lionel Messi will stay with the club

Barcelona still hoping Lionel Messi will stay with the club

A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their restructuring project still revolves around the player.

Updated: Aug 26, 2020 18:21 IST

By Associated Press, AP

Lionel Messi waves to Barcelona fans (Getty Images)

Barcelona haven’t given up on Lionel Messi just yet. A day after the Argentine great told the club he wants to leave, Barcelona said their restructuring project still revolves around the player.

“We want to rebuild for the future together with the best player in history,” Ramon Planes, the club’s technical director, said Wednesday. “We are not contemplating any departure on a contractual level because we want him to stay. We have to show a huge respect for Messi because he is the best player in the world.”

Planes spoke as Barcelona officially introduced striker Francisco Trincao at an event that had already been scheduled before Messi announced his desire to leave on Tuesday. “We can’t make this a dispute between Leo Messi and Barcelona because neither deserves it,” Planes said.

Barcelona are trying to avoid an abrupt ending to Messi’s career at the club. His last match with a Barcelona jersey was the embarrassing 8-2 loss to Bayern Munich in the quarterfinals of the Champions League, one of the worst defeats in the player’s career and in the club’s history.



But Messi apparently has already made up his mind, and it seems only a matter of how ugly the termination will get. His first contract with the club was signed on a napkin after a lunch between his representatives and club officials nearly 20 years ago, but it was with a burofax — a certified communication method commonly used in Spain, similar to a telegram — that Messi told the club he wants to leave.

There was no phone call or meeting with club officials. Just the burofax. In it, Messi invoked a clause in his contract that allowed him to leave for free after the end of the season. But Barcelona said the clause mentioned by Messi expired on June 10, meaning that the player missed the deadline and would have to pay the clause of 700 million euros ($827 million) if he wants to leave before his contract ends in June 2021.

What Messi may contend is that the clause was to expire at the end of the season, which this year was moved back because of the coronavirus pandemic. The club said it replied to Messi’s burofax saying it wanted him to stay and finish his career with Barcelona. Messi has yet to speak publicly.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Pain ‘catastrophising’ linked to little exercise, more sedentary lifestyle
Aug 26, 2020 18:47 IST
Porsche Panamera 2021 breaks cover in a bid to tame speed demons
Aug 26, 2020 18:44 IST
Parental guidance instrumental for kids to learn how to safely cross roads
Aug 26, 2020 18:42 IST
Ballia boy lands Rs 1.75 crore job in US firm McKinsey
Aug 26, 2020 18:40 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.