Sections
Home / Football / Bayer Leverkusen ’s Paulinho out of German Cup final, Europa League

Bayer Leverkusen ’s Paulinho out of German Cup final, Europa League

Leverkusen said the 19-year-old Brazilian injured his knee in a training session on Tuesday. He has been scheduled for an operation in Austria on Friday and will be out for several months, the club said.

Updated: Jul 02, 2020 15:30 IST

By Associated Press, LEVERKUSEN Germany

Paulinho. (Bundeslliga)

Bayer Leverkusen will be without forward Paulinho for the German Cup final and the Europa League mini-tournament after he tore an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee, the club said Thursday.

Leverkusen said the 19-year-old Brazilian injured his knee in a training session on Tuesday. He has been scheduled for an operation in Austria on Friday and will be out for several months, the club said.

Leverkusen will play Bayern Munich in the German Cup final on Saturday. The club also faces Rangers in the last 16 of the Europa League, which resumes next month.

“It’s an unbelievable shame and almost tragic that Paulinho can’t be part of the high point of the season in Berlin and the continuation of the season in the Europa League in August,” Leverkusen sporting director Simon Rolfes said in a statement. “His serious injury gives us even more motivation to win the cup for him this weekend. And we wish him personally a lot of strength and a quick recovery.”



Paulinho has scored three goals in 19 games for Leverkusen this season. He played as a substitute in five of the club’s last six Bundesliga games and played the full game when Leverkusen beat Saarbrücken in the German Cup semifinals last month.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/Soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Memes on employee peeing in Budweiser beer flood Twitter. What’s the truth?
Jul 02, 2020 15:57 IST
Promising victory against Qatar will be suicidal: Igor Stimac
Jul 02, 2020 15:55 IST
Covid-19 isn’t killing cash. people are hoarding more of it
Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
Four killed as container truck rams into a car in Andhra’s Guntur district
Jul 02, 2020 15:52 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.