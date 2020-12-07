Bayern defender Martinez out for rest of year with injury

Sections
Martinez injured a left thigh muscle in the 3-3 draw against RB Leipzig on Saturday and will not play in their four remaining games this season in the Bundesliga and Champions League.

Updated: Dec 07, 2020, 20:40 IST

By Reuters, BERLIN

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - Bayern Munich v RB Leipzig - Allianz Arena, Munich, Germany - December 5, 2020 Bayern Munich's Javi Martinez in action with RB Leipzig's Nordi Mukiele Pool via REUTERS/Alexander Hassenstein DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video. (Pool via REUTERS)

The Bavarians are struggling with a leaky defence, having conceded 16 goals in 10 league games so far.

Jerome Boateng was also injured in the Leipzig game while fellow centre back Niklas Suele has been benched in recent weeks for a lack of form.

The German champions have been dropping points in recent weeks, managing one win in their last three league games and letting in five goals in the process.

Saturday’s draw at home to Leipzig left them just one point ahead of second-placed Bayer Leverkusen.

Bayern, who won five titles in 2020, have already qualified for the Champions League knockout stage next year.

