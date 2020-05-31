Sections
Home / Football / Bayern favourites to win Champions League, says Dimitar Berbatov

Bayern favourites to win Champions League, says Dimitar Berbatov

“Looking at this year’s Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead,” former Manchester United striker Berbatov told Betfair.

Updated: May 31, 2020 17:08 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates with teammates their goal. (REUTERS)

Dimitar Berbatov has backed Bayern Munich to lift the Champions League’s trophy for a sixth time this season, saying the German club could have an advantage if the competition resumes after the COVID-19 stoppage due to the Bundesliga’s earlier re-start.

“Looking at this year’s Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead,” former Manchester United striker Berbatov told Betfair.

Bayern thrashed Chelsea 3-0 in their Champions League last 16, first-leg match in February but the return game was postponed due to the novel coronavirus pandemic.

“Maybe because I’m watching a lot of Bundesliga, but they always impress with quality football and they have some great players,” Berbatov said.



“The way they dismantled Chelsea in that last match was unbelievable, they did it with such ease.”

The 39-year-old Bulgarian, his country’s all-time leading scorer with 48 goals, also played for Tottenham Hotspur and Fulham in the English top flight as well as German club Bayer Leverkusen and AS Monaco in France.

“I’m not sure how the stoppage will affect everybody, but Bayern Munich may have a slight advantage because they are playing football now and they are getting their match sharpness back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are now the favourites.”

Bayern moved closer to a record-extending 30th German league title with a 5-0 drubbing of struggling Fortuna Duesseldorf on Saturday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

200 special trains start operations from June 1; over 1.45 lakh passengers to travel on Day 1
May 31, 2020 18:03 IST
Swarovski appoints new Creative Director
May 31, 2020 18:02 IST
Divyanka Tripathi shares throwback pics as an NCC cadet
May 31, 2020 18:01 IST
Virtual classes for Kerala school students from tomorrow
May 31, 2020 17:59 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.