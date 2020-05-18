Sections
Home / Football / Bayern Munich beat Union 2-0 on Bundesliga return

Bayern Munich beat Union 2-0 on Bundesliga return

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. In the second half, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to seal it for Bayern Munich.

Updated: May 18, 2020 10:01 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan Times New Delhi

0 Bayern Munich's Robert Lewandowski celebrates scoring their first goal, as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) (REUTERS)

Playing their first match in two months, albeit behind closed-doors, Bayern Munich showed very little signs of rustiness as they registered a comfortable 2-0 win over Union Berlin in a Bundesliga match in Berlin on Sunday. With the victory Bayern (58) also consolidated their position at the top as they went four points clear of No.2 Borussia Dortmund (54) and six points ahead of third-placed Borussia Monchengladbach (52).

Robert Lewandowski scored the opening goal of the match, handing his side a 1-0 lead. Bayern Munich was awarded a penalty in the 40th minute and Lewandowski did not make any mistake to put his side ahead of Union Berlin before the end of the first half.

In the second half of the game, Benjamin Pavard netted a stunning goal in the 80th minute to take the scoreline to 2-0. The match concluded on the same as Union Berlin failed to score even a single goal.

“I have to say, each minute is very long when there are no fans and no noise,” said Bayern captain Manuel Neuer.



“It was a different atmosphere to what you would expect at the Alten Forsterei, but, okay, it’s about motivation and attitude.

“We still have a bit of work to do, but are happy to have dominated the game and can head home with the three points.”

Union had shocked previous leaders Dortmund and Borussia Moenchengladbach earlier in the season, backed by passionate home support at their Alten Forsterei stadium.

(With agency inputs)

