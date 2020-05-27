Sections
Home / Football / Bayern Munich go seven points clear with 1-0 win at Dortmund

Bayern Munich go seven points clear with 1-0 win at Dortmund

Joshua Kimmich’s deft chip two minutes before half-time settled an edgy tussle between the league’s top two teams in front of empty terraces.

Updated: May 27, 2020 00:09 IST

By Agence France-Presse, Berlin

Munich's Joshua Kimmich, left, looks on as his teammate Robert Lewandowski, right, celebrates after the German Bundesliga soccer match between Borussia Dortmund and FC Bayern Munich in Dortmund, Germany, Tuesday, May 26, 2020. The German Bundesliga is the world's first major soccer league to resume after a two-month suspension because of the coronavirus pandemic. (Federico Gambarini/DPA via AP, Pool) (AP)

Bayern Munich took a key step towards an eighth straight Bundesliga title on Tuesday, opening a seven-point gap with six games left as they won 1-0 at nearest rivals Borussia Dortmund.

(More details awaited)

