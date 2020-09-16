Sections
Home / Football / Bayern’s Coman in isolation after coronavirus contact

Bayern’s Coman in isolation after coronavirus contact

Updated: Sep 16, 2020 10:41 IST

By Associated Press, Munich

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Champions League - Final - Bayern Munich v Paris St Germain - Estadio da Luz, Lisbon, Portugal - August 23, 2020 Bayern Munich's Kingsley Coman celebrates scoring their first goal Manu Fernandez/Pool via REUTERS/File Photo (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman is in isolation at home ahead of the new Bundesliga season after he had contact with a person infected with the coronavirus, the Champions League-winning club said. Bayern didn’t say how long the France winger would need to spend in quarantine, or whether he’s available to play Schalke on Friday in the German champion’s first league game of the new season.

Bayern said Coman tested negative for the coronavirus on Sunday. “Coman will keep himself fit at home with remote virtual training sessions,” the club said.

Coman scored the only goal of the game when Bayern beat Paris Saint-Germain 1-0 in the Champions League final last month.

