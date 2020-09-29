Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Bayern’s Leroy Sané out with new knee injury

Bayern’s Leroy Sané out with new knee injury

Flick said Sané won’t be available at least until the end of the upcoming international break because of the damaged capsule in his right knee joint. “We hope that after the international break he will back with us,” Flick said.

Updated: Sep 29, 2020 19:31 IST

By Associated Press, MUNICH

Bayern Munich's Leroy Sane. (REUTERS)

Bayern Munich forward Leroy Sané will miss around two weeks because of a new injury to the same knee he injured at Manchester City last season, coach Hansi Flick said on Tuesday.

Flick said Sané won’t be available at least until the end of the upcoming international break because of the damaged capsule in his right knee joint. “We hope that after the international break he will back with us,” Flick said.

Sané injured an anterior cruciate ligament in his right knee last season while playing for Manchester City, causing him to miss almost the entire 2019-20 campaign.

Sané will not be able to feature on Wednesday in the Super Cup game against Dortmund and on Sunday in the Bundesliga game against Hertha Berlin, and likely also Germany’s Nations League matches against Ukraine and Switzerland, and a planned Germany friendly against Turkey on Oct. 7.



Bayern’s first game after the break is a postponed German Cup game on Oct. 15 against fifth-tier Düren.

Sané has started all three of Bayern’s games since signing from City — scoring on his debut against his former club Schalke — and also two games for Germany against Spain and Switzerland this month. Sané last played on Sunday for 73 minutes in Bayern’s 4-1 defeat to Hoffenheim, which ended a 32-game unbeaten run.

Flick said David Alaba was also an injury doubt ahead of the Dortmund game with an unspecified muscle problem.

Bayern has struggled with a packed schedule, not helped by last week’s UEFA Super Cup against Sevilla, in which Bayern played 120 minutes to win 2-1. Flick said on Tuesday the club was considering more signings for extra depth before the transfer window closes on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

‘Have to show grace’: Court to Sanjay Raut on Kangana Ranaut remark
Sep 29, 2020 19:55 IST
Why the coronavirus death rate still eludes scientists
Sep 29, 2020 19:03 IST
DC vs SRH Live: Warner, Bairstow in shackles against Delhi bowlers
Sep 29, 2020 19:56 IST
China says it doesn’t recognise ‘illegal’ UT Ladakh
Sep 29, 2020 18:49 IST

latest news

Real Madrid don’t need any more players, says Zidane
Sep 29, 2020 19:53 IST
Odisha formed on linguistic basis, will promote mother tounge Odia
Sep 29, 2020 19:48 IST
Shekhar Kapur appointed president of FTII Society and chairman of FTII Governing Council
Sep 29, 2020 19:53 IST
‘Inhumane and goes beyond cruelty’: Virat on Hathras gangrape
Sep 29, 2020 19:41 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.