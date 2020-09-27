Sections
Bayern suffer 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim to end long unbeaten run

The European champions, who face Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Super Cup on Wednesday, conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Updated: Sep 27, 2020 21:59 IST

By Reuters, BERLIN

Soccer Football - Bundesliga - TSG 1899 Hoffenheim v Bayern Munich - PreZero Arena, Sinsheim, Germany - September 27, 2020. TSG 1899 Hoffenheim's Andrej Kramaric scores their fourth goal from the penalty spot. REUTERS/Wolfgang Rattay DFL regulations prohibit any use of photographs as image sequences and/or quasi-video (REUTERS)

Quadruple winners Bayern Munich slumped to a shock 4-1 loss at Hoffenheim in the Bundesliga on Sunday to end their 32-match unbeaten run in all competitions stretching back to last year. Bayern, winners of the Super Cup against Sevilla after extra time on Thursday, had not lost since Dec. 7, 2019, and had gone 21 consecutive Bundesliga matches without defeat, winning their last 15.

The European champions, who face Borussia Dortmund in Germany’s Super Cup on Wednesday, conceded two goals in eight minutes as their usually solid defence collapsed under Hoffenheim pressure.

Ermin Bicakcic put the hosts ahead, nodding in a corner at the near post. A mistake by Bayern defender Benjamin Pavard in the 24th minute then allowed Munas Dabbur to break free and beat keeper Manuel Neuer with a fine finish.

Bayern stepped on the gas after the second goal and Joshua Kimmich’s superbly curled shot from 18 metres out cut the deficit in the 36th.



Neuer then kept the Bavarians in the game, tipping an Andrej Kramaric effort onto the post and Bayern striker Joshua Zirkzee almost bagged an equaliser in the 56th but his shot bounced off the bar.

Bayern showed signs of fatigue as Hoffenheim again pressed forward and Kramaric killed off the visitors’ hopes in the 77th minute, controlling a cross with his back to the goal and turning beautifully to beat keeper Manuel Neuer.

A stoppage-time penalty by the Croatia forward Kramaric crowned a memorable win for Hoffenheim and their new coach Sebastian Hoeness, a Bayern youth coach until last season and nephew of longtime club boss Uli Hoeness.

