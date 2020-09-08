Sections
Belgium squad tested for virus after Mechele’s positive

“All Belgian Red Devils and the staff will be tested again,” the federation said in a statement on Tuesday. It was unclear when the results would be available.

Updated: Sep 08, 2020 15:49 IST

By Associated Press, BRUSSELS

Belgium's Eden Hazard celebrates scoring their first goal with Thorgan Hazard. (REUTERS)

The entire Belgium squad is being tested for the coronavirus after defender Brandon Mechele had a positive result and left his teammates ahead of the Nations League game against Iceland on Tuesday.

Mechele did not feature in the 2-0 win at Denmark on Sunday, the day he failed his test.

Last week, the Belgian federation denied media reports that Real Madrid goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois tested positive for the virus. Deemed out of form, Courtois has since rejoined his Spanish club.



