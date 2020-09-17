Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown

Belgium tops first FIFA rankings since pandemic shutdown

Rankings after the November international break will decide seedings when FIFA draws the European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup in early December.

Updated: Sep 17, 2020 14:35 IST

By Associated Press, Zurich

File photo of the Belgian national team. (Twitter/Belgian Red Devils)

The first FIFA men’s world rankings for five months were still led by Belgium on Thursday after the shutdown of European teams during the coronavirus pandemic ended in September. Belgium leads an unchanged top four nations from 2018 World Cup winner France, Brazil -- which has yet to play in 2020 -- and England.

Portugal, the reigning European and UEFA Nations League champion, rose two places to No. 5.

Rankings after the November international break will decide seedings when FIFA draws the European qualifying groups for the 2022 World Cup in early December.

The 10 highest-ranked European teams will be top-seeded in groups where only the winner will advance directly to the finals tournament in Qatar. Three more teams will qualify through playoffs scheduled in March 2022.



Currently, Germany is the ninth-best European ranked No. 14, and No. 15 Switzerland would take the last top-seeded place in the draw. Denmark is next at No. 16.

Senegal is the top-ranked African nation at No. 20, and No. 28 Japan leads Asian confederation teams.

World Cup host Qatar is ranked No. 55.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Why is Sikh soldier a bogeyman for Chinese army at Ladakh
Sep 17, 2020 13:40 IST
No one can stop Army from patrolling: Rajnath to Rajya Sabha on China row
Sep 17, 2020 13:53 IST
Raut defends Maharashtra’s Covid-19 fight with ‘bhabhi ji ke papad’ jibe
Sep 17, 2020 12:21 IST
LIVE: ‘Prepared to deal with contingencies,’ says Rajnath Singh
Sep 17, 2020 13:06 IST

latest news

Solan businessman killed as Scorpio rams into JCB near Panchkula
Sep 17, 2020 14:38 IST
Kangana on office demolition: ‘Don’t know how many people lost their jobs’
Sep 17, 2020 14:36 IST
MP forest officials play down leopard scare at Jabalpur colony, offer reasons
Sep 17, 2020 14:35 IST
Andy Murray backs calls to remove Margaret Court’s name from arena
Sep 17, 2020 14:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.