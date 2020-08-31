Sections
Home / Football / Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round.

Updated: Aug 31, 2020 17:16 IST

By Reuters,

Head coach Jorge Jesus (C ) looks on as some players exercise after the pre-season friendly football match between SL Benfica and AFC Bournemouth. (Getty Images)

Twice former European champions Benfica were handed a tough match away to Greek side PAOK in the draw on Monday for the Champions League third qualifying round.

Red Star Belgrade, the other former champions among the 16 teams in the hat, must travel to Cyprus to play Omonia Nicosia who surprisingly knocked out Legia Warsaw in the previous round. Dynamo Kiev will host Dutch side AZ Alkmaar and Ferencvaros entertain Dinamo Zagreb.

As with the previous two qualifying rounds, the ties, which will be played on Sept. 15-16, will be held over a single leg due to the difficulties of travelling amid the COVID-19 pandemic. They must also take place without spectators.

Two teams have forfeited ties and been eliminated because of positive COVID-19 tests among their squad -- Slovak champions Slovan Bratislava and Kosovo champions Drita.



tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Satellite imagery shows PLA building heliport at tri-junction of India, Bhutan and China
Aug 31, 2020 16:32 IST
West Bengal extends lockdown till Sept 30 amid Covid-19 outbreak
Aug 31, 2020 16:59 IST
‘Tweets not intended to disrespect SC, judiciary’: Prashant Bhushan
Aug 31, 2020 17:08 IST
Forget disengagement, China opens new front along LAC
Aug 31, 2020 15:35 IST

latest news

Srinagar based govt school teacher selected for National Teachers Award 2020
Aug 31, 2020 17:26 IST
‘Dragon has many heads’: Court orders Covid-19 tests for migrants returning to Delhi
Aug 31, 2020 17:24 IST
Running toy business in Punjab’s Dhanaula no child’s play after Covid-19
Aug 31, 2020 17:21 IST
Benfica handed tough trip to PAOK in Champions League qualifiers
Aug 31, 2020 17:16 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.