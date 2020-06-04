Sections
Home / Football / Bengaluru FC bag last remaining AFC Cup spot from India

Bengaluru FC bag last remaining AFC Cup spot from India

While Indian Super League (ISL) league toppers FC Goa will be the first Indian club to play in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan will play in the AFC Cup group stages.

Updated: Jun 04, 2020 19:53 IST

By HT Correspondent, NEW DELHI

Bengaluru FC team. (SPORTZPICS for ISL)

Bengaluru FC will make a return to continental football after they were awarded the third and last remaining spot reserved for Indian clubs in competitions of the Asian Football Confederation (AFC).

While Indian Super League (ISL) league toppers FC Goa will be the first Indian club to play in the group stage of the AFC Champions League, the newly-merged ATK Mohun Bagan will play in the AFC Cup group stages.

ATK Mohun Bagan had the option of taking a spot in the AFC Cup play-offs or the group stages as ATK had won the ISL and Bagan had won the I-League before their decision to merge.

The club decided to opt for a direct group stage entry, reserved for the club winning the I-League title.



As a result, the last remaining spot in AFC competitions was awarded to Bengaluru FC, the All India Football Federation (AIFF) announced in a press release. Bengaluru had finished third in the ISL league standings behind Goa and ATK last season. The club had also finished runners-up in the 2016 AFC Cup, losing to Iraq’s Al-Quwa Al-Jawiya in the final. No other Indian club has ever reached the final of the competition.

This will also mark the first time that no I-League club will be involved in AFC competitons.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Labourer’s mutilated body found in Chandimandir
Jun 04, 2020 20:06 IST
First two lockdowns cost Assam’s economy Rs 33,000 cr, says govt panel
Jun 04, 2020 20:02 IST
PSPCL staff protest as Ludhiana councillor’s husband accuses them of theft
Jun 04, 2020 20:01 IST
Hyderabad man promises Rs 2 lakh for informer about Kerala elephant killers
Jun 04, 2020 20:00 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.