Berbatov backs Bayern Munich to win Champions League

Former Manchester United forward Dimitar Berbatov feels Bayern Munich could go on to win the UEFA Champions League this season, if it goes ahead.

European top-tier football competition stands suspended in the wake of coronavirus crisis but with national leagues setting return dates for a comeback, the door could be opening to bring back the UCL as well.

Berbatov believes Bayern could lift the trophy considering they have returned to the field before any of their counterparts in other leagues.

The Bundesliga has been running for a while now behind closed doors as leagues in England, Spain and Italy are looking to resume matches in mid-June.

According to the Bulgarian, the Bavarian giants will be better prepared in case Champions League returns.

“Looking at this year’s Champions League, I am now leaning more towards Bayern Munich to win it, if it goes ahead,” Berbatov told Betfair.

“Maybe because I am watching a lot of Bundesliga, but they always impress with quality football and they have some great players.

“The way they dismantled Chelsea in that last match was unbelievable, they did it with such ease.’

“I am not sure how the stoppage will affect everybody, but Bayern Munich may have a slight advantage because they are playing football now and they are getting their match sharpness back, I wouldn’t be surprised if they are now the favourites,” he added.