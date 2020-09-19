Sections
Home / Football / Bertrand Traore leaves Lyon for Aston Villa

Bertrand Traore leaves Lyon for Aston Villa

Lyon said the fee was 18.4 million euros (around 17 million pounds/$21.9 million), with an additional 2.2 million euros (2 million pounds/$2.6 million) in bonuses and the club receiving 15% of a profitable future sale.

Updated: Sep 19, 2020 15:46 IST

By Associated Press, BIRMINGHAM England

File image of Bertrand Traore. (AP)

Aston Villa has signed Burkina Faso forward Bertrand Traore from French top-flight club Lyon subject to international clearance, the Premier League club announced on Saturday.

“We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa,” manager Dean Smith said. “He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

Traore began his career with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse Arnhem and Ajax. He scored 33 goals in 126 games over three seasons with Lyon.

The 25-year-old forward, who is most dangerous using his pace and skill when cutting in from the right wing, follows the arrival of Ollie Watkins from second-tier Brentford for a club record 28 million pounds fee earlier this month.

Villa launches its league campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday.

