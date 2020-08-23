Sections
Bologna coach Mihajlovic tests positive for COVID-19

Updated: Aug 23, 2020 19:21 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Bologna FC head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic gestures during the Serie A match. (Getty Images)

Bologna coach Sinisa Mihajlovic has tested positive for COVID19 and will remain in isolation for the next two weeks, the Serie A club said on Sunday.

Mihajlovic, 51, guided Bologna to a 12th-placed finish in the Italian top flight last season despite being treated for leukaemia.

The Serbian has made a full recovery after undergoing three courses of chemotherapy but remains in a high-risk group due to his recent history of serious illness.

“Our coach is completely asymptomatic but will remain in isolation for the next two weeks in line with national guidelines,” the club said in a statement.



“The entire Primavera (youth) team group underwent medical tests in the past few days with all the results returning as negative. First team players and staff will undergo tests tomorrow.”

