Borussia Dortmund confirms Lucien Favre to stay as coach for next season

Updated: Jun 25, 2020 18:07 IST

By Associated Press, DORTMUND

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre celebrates with his Erling Braut Haaland and Giovanni Reyna after the match. (REUTERS)

Borussia Dortmund coach Lucien Favre will remain in his job next season after finishing second to Bayern Munich for two straight years, the club said Thursday.

“We will be entering the new season with this lineup,” said sporting director Michael Zorc, who signed his own contract extension this week.

Favre joined Dortmund in 2018, originally on a two-year deal. The Swiss coach extended his contract last year until 2021.

Dortmund has faced criticism for its sometimes poor defensive record and a tendency to falter in big games, such as its home-and-away losses to Bayern this season. However, Dortmund has already set a club record of 84 Bundesliga goals this season.



Ahead of its last league game of the season on Saturday against Hoffenheim, Dortmund is already assured of second place behind Bayern. Dortmund was eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the last 16 of the Champions League in March.

