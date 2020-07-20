Sections
Home / Football / Borussia Dortmund signs highly rated English teen Jude Bellingham

Borussia Dortmund signs highly rated English teen Jude Bellingham

“I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs,” Bellingham told Birmingham’s website.

Updated: Jul 20, 2020 15:46 IST

By Associated Press, DORTMUND

Jude Bellingham (Twitter)

Borussia Dortmund has signed promising 17-year-old English midfielder Jude Bellingham from second-division club Birmingham, the German club said Monday. Dortmund finally confirmed the expected deal two days before Birmingham’s final league game of the season – a potential relegation decider against Derby. Dortmund said Bellingham signed a “long-term deal” and will wear the No. 22 jersey.

“I’m incredibly excited to have joined one of Europe’s biggest clubs,” Bellingham told Birmingham’s website. “The direction they are heading in and how much they help to improve young players made it an easy decision for myself and my family.”

Bellingham follows in the footsteps of England forward Jadon Sancho, who was 17 when he made the move from Manchester City to Dortmund three years ago. Sancho has since become one of the Bundesliga’s most valuable attacking players with 17 goals and 17 assists this season.

Bellingham made his debut for Birmingham last August, aged 16 and 138 days. That made him the youngest player in the club’s history. He went on to score four goals in 40 league appearances.



Bellingham has also played for England at the under-17 level.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Some young leaders think they are superior to high command, says Ashok Gehlot
Jul 20, 2020 16:37 IST
Sensex soars 399 points to settle at 37,419; Nifty tops 11,000-level
Jul 20, 2020 16:43 IST
‘He just came and hit a six’: Swann names most impressive India youngster
Jul 20, 2020 16:36 IST
Brazil circus performers start drive-in shows to entertain amid coronavirus
Jul 20, 2020 16:23 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.