Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: Bundesliga football match Live score and updates

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: Follow football live score and updates of Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: As the battle for Bundesliga title for 2019-20 season heats up, the two arch-rivals and title contenders Bayern Munich will and Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Dortmund, playing at home conditions, will be coming on the back of two back-to-back wins. If they manage to go past Munich, they will close the gap at the top by just one point - which will further heat up the contest. Bayern will not want to go down and will look to give their all to pull off a win and extend their lead at the top.
Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich : Live score & updates
Starting XI: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Haaland
Subs: Sancho, Gotze, Balerdi, Morey, Can, Witsel, Schmelzer, Reyna.
Football is back! This will be the biggest footballing contest that will take place since the restart of football amid covid-19 pandemic. Bayern Munich will take on rivals Borussia Dortmund as they look to preserve their lead at the top of the table. Dortmund has a good record at home conditions, and even without home fans, they still will be eager to dominate at home.