This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

Sections
LIVE BLOG

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: Bundesliga football match Live score and updates

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: Follow football live score and updates of Bundesliga match between Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich.

By hindustantimes.com | May 26, 2020 21:26 IST

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live: As the battle for Bundesliga title for 2019-20 season heats up, the two arch-rivals and title contenders Bayern Munich will and Borussia Dortmund will go head-to-head in what promises to be a cracker of a contest. Dortmund, playing at home conditions, will be coming on the back of two back-to-back wins. If they manage to go past Munich, they will close the gap at the top by just one point - which will further heat up the contest. Bayern will not want to go down and will look to give their all to pull off a win and extend their lead at the top.

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich : Live score & updates

09:25 hrs: IST

Key player for Dortmund

Haaland. The youngster is in prime goal-scoring form, he has a knack of spotting chances, and he is a dangerous opposition inside the box.

09:12 hrs IST

Bayern Munich Team News

Starting XI: Neuer, Pavard, Boateng, Alaba, Davies, Kimmich, Goretzka, Coman, Muller, Gnabry, Lewandowski.

Subs: Ulreich, Cuisance, Mai, Perisic, Zirkzee, Martinez, Odriozola, Meier, Hernandez.

09:10 hrs IST

Borussia Dortmund Team News

Starting XI: Burki, Piszczek, Hummels, Akanji, Hakimi, Delaney, Dahoud, Guerreiro, Brandt, Hazard, Haaland

Subs: Sancho, Gotze, Balerdi, Morey, Can, Witsel, Schmelzer, Reyna.

09:00 hrs IST

Borussia Dortmund vs Bayern Munich Live

Football is back! This will be the biggest footballing contest that will take place since the restart of football amid covid-19 pandemic. Bayern Munich will take on rivals Borussia Dortmund as they look to preserve their lead at the top of the table. Dortmund has a good record at home conditions, and even without home fans, they still will be eager to dominate at home.

top news

don't miss