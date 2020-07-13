Sections
Home / Football / Bournemouth beat Leicester 4-1 in boost for Premier League survival

Bournemouth beat Leicester 4-1 in boost for Premier League survival

Solanke then put the hosts in front and Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu was shown a straight red card in the aftermath for kicking out at Wilson as he attempted to retrieve the ball.

Updated: Jul 13, 2020 06:23 IST

By Associated Press, BOURNEMOUTH

Bournemouth's Dominic Solanke celebrates scoring their second goal. (REUTERS)

Dominic Solanke scored twice as Bournemouth’s bid for Premier League survival was boosted by a 4-1 victory over Champions League-chasing Leicester, which was reduced to 10 men on Sunday. They were the striker’s first goals since joining from Liverpool in January 2019 after failing to score in his 38 previous league appearances. Bournemouth turned the game in its favor during a two-minute spell which saw Leicester lose a player. Junior Stanislas equalized from the penalty spot in the 66th minute after Callum Wilson was dragged down by Wilfred Ndidi following a poor goal-kick from Kasper Schmeichel.

Solanke then put the hosts in front and Leicester defender Caglar Soyuncu was shown a straight red card in the aftermath for kicking out at Wilson as he attempted to retrieve the ball.

Bournemouth stretched its lead in the 83rd when Stanislas’ strike across goal took a huge deflection off Jonny Evans to wrong-foot Schmeichel.

Solanke added a fourth to make sure of the points in the 87th, capitalizing on a loose pass before poking a shot between the legs of Schmeichel.



The win leaves Bournemouth three points adrift of safety with three games remaining.

Leicester’s Champions League hopes are now out of their hands after the capitulation. The 2016 champions stay fourth following a seventh away trip without success, leaving Manchester United with an opportunity to leapfrog them Monday when it hosts Southampton.

Fifth could still secure Champions League qualification if Manchester City’s Champions League ban is upheld by the Court of Arbitration for Sport on Monday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Over 100,000 cases of coronavirus in Argentina
Jul 13, 2020 07:44 IST
Anupam Kher’s mother moved to isolation unit, brother’s family is at home
Jul 13, 2020 07:43 IST
Hogwarts-inspired makeover: Ulta Beauty is launching Harry Potter makeup
Jul 13, 2020 07:42 IST
‘One of our best wins’: Holder after Windies beat England in Southampton
Jul 13, 2020 07:30 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.