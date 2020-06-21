Sections
Home / Football / Bournemouth loses 2-0 to Crystal Palace, still in PL relegation zone

Bournemouth loses 2-0 to Crystal Palace, still in PL relegation zone

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd on Saturday.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 11:39 IST

By Press Trust of India, Bournemouth

Crystal Palace's Luka Milivojevic celebrates scoring their first goal as play resumes behind closed doors following the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19). (REUTERS)

Bournemouth remained stuck in the Premier League’s relegation zone after losing 2-0 to Crystal Palace in the teams’ first game back after soccer’s three-month shutdown.

Luka Milivojevic curled a free kick over the wall and into the top corner from 25 yards (meters) in the 12th minute, before Jordan Ayew finished off a flowing move involving Wilfried Zaha and Patrick van Aanholt in the 23rd on Saturday.

Palace has now gone a club record of four Premier League games without conceding a goal.

While Palace moved up to ninth place, and just four points off fifth-place Manchester United in what is currently the final Champions League qualification spot, Bournemouth is in a relegation fight as it looks to secure top-flight soccer for a sixth season.



Bournemouth is third from last on 27 points, behind West Ham on goal difference.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Yoga practitioners have less chances of getting Covid-19: Shripad Naik
Jun 21, 2020 12:20 IST
International Yoga Day: 8 iOS apps perfect for yoga and wellness
Jun 21, 2020 12:18 IST
Bihar CM Nitish Kumar lauds PM’s employment scheme for migrant workers
Jun 21, 2020 12:16 IST
South Korea records 48 new Covid-19 cases, some outside Seoul
Jun 21, 2020 12:15 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.