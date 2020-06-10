Sections
Home / Football / Bundesliga showed what was possible: Gareth Southgate optimistic about return of football

Bundesliga showed what was possible: Gareth Southgate optimistic about return of football

The football leagues all across Europe had to forcefully stop in March in the middle of the season due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic

Updated: Jun 10, 2020 16:55 IST

By hindustantimes.com, Hindustan TImes New Delhi

FILE PHOTO: Soccer Football - Euro 2020 Finals Draw - Romexpo, Bucharest, Romania - November 30, 2019 England manager Gareth Southgate after the draw REUTERS/Stoyan Nenov/File Photo (REUTERS)

England football team coach Gareth Southgate opened up on the return of Premier League in the country and said that he feels optimistic about the restart of football. The England head coach revealed that he was wondering if the football would be able to resume before Chritmas. The football leagues all across Europe had to forcefully stop in March in the middle of the season due to the spread of coronavirus pandemic. But with Bundesliga starting behing closed doors last month, other leagues such as Premier League, La Liga and Serie A are likely to restart soon.

“I am more optimistic now than six weeks ago, in that it feels as though the world is advancing in a good direction. There was a period when I didn’t think there was going to be anything before Christmas,” Southgate said in a conversation with the Daily Mail.

“But the Bundesliga showed what was possible and now it feels more acceptable for football to come back in our country.

“When I was talking to players during lockdown, some were worried about taking the virus home. Others were worried whether it was appropriate to be playing when people were dying in the numbers they were,” he added.



“The situation with the virus has shifted, and, with the regulations that are in place at clubs, the players are more comfortable as I speak to them,” he further said.

“The UEFA meeting I was in on was geared around the September, October, November international fixtures going ahead. Now, that is complicated by the start of domestic leagues across Europe. There is another UEFA meeting in about 10 days when we should have more clarity,” he signed off.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

FIFA ranks Australia-New Zealand as best 2023 World Cup bid
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
Delhi hospitals to display number of beds, room charges at entry point, orders Lt Guv Baijal
Jun 10, 2020 17:37 IST
Man held for molesting minor in Pune
Jun 10, 2020 17:35 IST
ED books Medanta Hospital MD Naresh Trehan in money laundering case
Jun 10, 2020 17:34 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.