Home / Football / Calvert-Lewin nets again, earns Everton 1-1 draw at Burnley

Calvert-Lewin nets again, earns Everton 1-1 draw at Burnley

The England striker slid in to convert a left-wing cross from Richarlison in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and kept up his goal-a-game average after 11 rounds of the season

Updated: Dec 05, 2020, 20:32 IST

By Associated Press, BURNLEY

Everton's Dominic Calvert-Lewin celebrates scoring their first goal during the English Premier League soccer match between Burnley and Everton at Turf Moor in Burnley, north west England, Saturday, Dec. 5, 2020. (Clive Brunskill//Pool via AP) (AP)

Dominic Calvert-Lewin scored his Premier League-leading 11th goal of the season to earn Everton a 1-1 draw at Burnley on Saturday.

The England striker slid in to convert a left-wing cross from Richarlison in the third minute of first-half stoppage time and kept up his goal-a-game average after 11 rounds of the season. Calvert-Lewin has two more goals than his nearest rival, Son Heung-min of Tottenham.

Burnley took the lead in the third minute when Robbie Brady’s speculative long-range shot with his weaker right foot beat Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford and found the bottom corner of the net.

Pickford did better with two other efforts from Burnley, though, getting down well to deny Chris Wood in a one-on-one chance in the first half and then tipping aside a header from the striker at a late corner.



Burnley goalkeeper Nick Pope stuck out his right foot to keep out a close-range shot from Gylfi Sigurdsson in second-half stoppage time to secure a point for his team, which has only one win from its opening 10 games and remained in the relegation zone.

Having started the league campaign with four straight wins, Everton has only won one of its last seven games and dropped into mid-table.

Everton lost midfielder Fabian Delph to a suspected hamstring injury in the first half.

