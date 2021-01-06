Sections
E-Paper Games
Home / Football / Car accident leaves AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis in intensive care: Report

Car accident leaves AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis in intensive care: Report

The 43-year-old former Italy goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after a serious incident on Rome’s busy Via Cristoforo Colombo, Italian media reports said.

Updated: Jan 06, 2021, 19:39 IST

By Reuters, ROME

File image of Morgan De Sanctis. (REUTERS)

AS Roma director Morgan De Sanctis is in intensive care following a car accident in the Italian capital on Tuesday night. The 43-year-old former Italy goalkeeper was rushed to hospital after a serious incident on Rome’s busy Via Cristoforo Colombo, Italian media reports said.

De Sanctis underwent an operation on an abdominal haemorrhage, where his spleen was removed.

He is understood to now be conscious and in a stable condition following surgery.

The Italian, who represented the likes of Udinese, Napoli and Roma during his playing career, returned to the capital club in a backroom role in 2017 following his retirement.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Nuke power, submarine review on NSA Doval table at meet with French advisor
by Shishir Gupta
Health ministry sends experts to bird flu-hit states, no human case found yet
by Rhythma Kaul | Edited by Sohini Sarkar
Revoke order for 100% capacity in cinema halls, Centre tells Tamil Nadu
by hindustantimes.com
Afghanistan busted Chinese spy ring, kept it a secret. NDS chief explains why
by Shishir Gupta

latest news

India welcomes restoration of ties between Qatar and four other Arab states
by HT Correspondent
Moody’s withdraws SBI’s forex bonds’ ratings
by Press Trust of India | Posted by Deepali Sharma
Khushi Kapoor or Janhvi Kapoor: Which sister wore the scarf top better?
by hindustantimes.com | Edited by: Alfea Jamal
Jitan Ram Manjhi pushes for cabinet, legislative council seat in Bihar
by Anirban Guha Roy
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.