Cardiff punish dreadful defending to beat Leeds 2-0

Leeds dominated the early exchanges, but it was Cardiff who took the lead through forward Junior Hoilett in the 35th minute.

Updated: Jun 21, 2020 19:51 IST

By Reuters,

Robert Glatzel celebrates scoring the second goal for Cardiff. (Getty Images)

Championship title hopefuls Leeds United paid a heavy price for defensive errors as they suffered a 2-0 defeat by Cardiff City on Sunday.

Marcelo Bielsa’s Leeds dominated the early exchanges on their return to action in England’s second tier after a three-month hiatus due to COVID-19, but it was Cardiff who took the lead through forward Junior Hoilett in the 35th minute.

Leeds midfielder Kalvin Phillips’ sloppy pass near the halfway line was nicked by Hoilett, who charged forward before firing his fifth goal of the season into the top corner. Tyler Roberts threatened to equalise for Leeds early in the second half but his effort from close range was blocked by Cardiff goalkeeper Alex Smithies.

With 20 minutes to play, Leeds were again guilty of losing possession inside their own half, allowing Cardiff substitute Robert Glatzel to double their lead from the edge of the area.



The dropped points mean Leeds remain second in the standings with 71 points, trailing West Bromwich Albion on goal difference, while Cardiff revived their playoff hopes by moving up to seventh.

