Sections
Home / Football / Carlo Ancelotti reveals the first player who changed his idea of football

Carlo Ancelotti reveals the first player who changed his idea of football

“Zidane changed my idea about football, I was so focused before Juventus on 4-4-2 and after with Zidane, I changed, I wanted to put him in the best position for him to let him be more comfortable on the pitch,” he added.

Updated: May 24, 2020 14:51 IST

By Indo Asian News Service, London

Everton manager Carlo Ancelotti. (Action Images via Reuters)

Carlo Ancelotti said that French great Zinedine Zidane gave him the chance to move beyond the 4-4-2 formation. Ancelotti managed Zidane when he led Juventus from 1999 to 2001.

“With Zidane, I tried to change my idea about the system. Zidane is the first player who gave me the possibility to change the system and play in a different way,” Ancelotti, who currently manages Everton in the Premier League, told former Liverpool defender Jamie Carragher on Sky Sports.

“So when I had Zidane, in the first year at Juventus, I played with a system of 3-4-1-2, having (Alessandro) Del Piero and (Filippo) Inzaghi up front and Zidane a little bit behind. The second year, I played with a back four but keeping two strikers in front and one No.10 like Zidane.

Real Madrid coach Zinedine Zidane and Sevilla coach Julen Lopetegui react. ( REUTERS )

“Zidane changed my idea about football, I was so focused before Juventus on 4-4-2 and after with Zidane, I changed, I wanted to put him in the best position for him to let him be more comfortable on the pitch,” he added.



Ancelotti would later go on to work with Zidane when he coached Real Madrid and the latter was his assistant manager. Zidane took over from Ancelotti and led Real to three consecutive Champions League titles.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

Holiday amid pandemic: Americans divided on how to respond
May 24, 2020 14:52 IST
Soaring infections dampen Eid festivities in Southeast Asia
May 24, 2020 14:49 IST
‘States can develop their quarantine protocol’: Govt on domestic travel 
May 24, 2020 14:49 IST
Carlo Ancelotti reveals the player who changed his idea of football
May 24, 2020 14:51 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.