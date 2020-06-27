Carlos Bilardo, who coached Maradona’s Argentina side to the 1986 FIFA World Cup title, tests positive for coronavirus

Sections
Updated: Jun 27, 2020 18:39 IST

By Reuters, Sao Paulo

File photo of Carlos Bilardo and Maradona(Twitter)

Carlos Bilardo, the man who coached Argentina to victory in the 1986 World Cup, has tested positive for the new coronavirus, a source close to his family told Reuters on Friday.

“They carried out a test and it was positive, although he has not shown symptoms and he is good,” said the source.

His former club Estudiantes tweeted in support of Bilardo, their 82-year old former player and manager, who has been living in a nursing home in Buenos Aires since 2018.

He coached a team led by Diego Maradona to the World Cup in Mexico in 1986 and the final four years later and also won three Copa Libertadores titles as a player with Estudiantes between 1968 and 1970.



Argentina has reported 1,184 deaths from COVID-19, the disease caused by the new coronavirus, according to Health Ministry numbers.

