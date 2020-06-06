Sections
Home / Football / Champions League hopes hit as Gladbach loses to Freiburg 1-0

Champions League hopes hit as Gladbach loses to Freiburg 1-0

Nils Petersen scored with a header to a free kick in the 59th minute, just after coming on as a substitute, to change the course of the game after Gladbach had dominated on Friday.

Updated: Jun 06, 2020 09:31 IST

By Associated Press, Freiburg

Freiburg's Lukas Kübler, left, and Mönchengladbach's Marcus Thuram challenge for the ball during the German Bundesliga soccer match between SC Freiburg and Borussia Moenchengladbach in Freiburg, Germany, June 5, 2020. (AP)

Borussia Mönchengladbach’s Champions League qualification hopes were hit by losing at Freiburg 1-0 in the Bundesliga.

Nils Petersen scored with a header to a free kick in the 59th minute, just after coming on as a substitute, to change the course of the game after Gladbach had dominated on Friday.

Only Freiburg team officials could celebrate -– the game was played amid strict hygiene measures against the new coronavirus and fans have been banned from all Bundesliga games through the end of the season.

It got worse for the visitors 10 minutes after Petersen’s goal when French striker Alassane Plea was sent off because of his second yellow card for a bad challenge. Gladbach sporting director Max Eberl was also sent off for his reaction. He continued complaining through his face mask as he left the coaching area.



Gladbach produced a concentrated team performance in the first half, but was frustrated by several good saves from Freiburg goalkeeper Alexander Schwolow. Germany forward Luca Waldschmidt wasted the home side’s best chance.

The trend continued in the second half until Petersen made the breakthrough. Then it was all Freiburg, which consolidated eighth place.

Gladbach missed the chance to go to third ahead of the rest of the 30th round, and could be overtaken in fourth on Saturday if Bayer Leverkusen claims a point at home to Bayern Munich.

The top four in Germany qualify for the Champions League.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

SEBA Assam Board 10th result 2020 announced at sebaonline.org, all you need to know
Jun 06, 2020 09:51 IST
LIVE: Germany records 407 cases of Covid-19 in last 24 hours
Jun 06, 2020 09:56 IST
9,887 new Covid-19 cases in India in 24 hours, 294 deaths in highest single-day jump
Jun 06, 2020 09:45 IST
India, Asia forced to deal with China’s ‘salami-slicing tactics’: Tellis
Jun 06, 2020 09:42 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.