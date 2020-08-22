Sections
Home / Football / Champions League qualifier cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests

Champions League qualifier cancelled after positive Covid-19 tests

The match between Slovan Bratislava and KI Klaksvik was initially scheduled for August 19 but postponed to August 21 after a member of Bratislava’s delegation had returned a positive test.

Updated: Aug 22, 2020 16:08 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

The Champions League Trophy stands on display during the UEFA Champions League football group stage draw ceremony. (Getty Images)

Slovan Bratislava’s Champions League qualification tie against Faroe Islands side KI Klaksvik has been cancelled after a player from the Slovakian club tested positive for Covid-19, European soccer’s governing body UEFA said on Saturday.

The match was initially scheduled for August 19 but postponed to August 21 after a member of Bratislava’s delegation had returned a positive test, prompting local authorities to quarantine the entire team.

Bratislava were required to provide a list of additional players who had tested negative and were eligible to play the match. However, a player from the second group returned two positive test results in consecutive days, forcing the entire group to be placed into quarantine, UEFA confirmed in a statement.

“The rescheduled match could not be played and the matter will now be submitted to the UEFA Control, Ethics and Disciplinary Body, for a decision to be taken in accordance with Annex I,” UEFA said.



Earlier this month, Kosovan side KF Drita’s Champions League preliminary round tie against Northern Irish club Linfield was cancelled after two players tested positive.

FC Prishtina, also from Kosovo, opted to sign players on loan from rival teams for one match to contest a Europa League qualifier away to Lincoln Red Imps of Gibraltar after eight of their players had returned positive tests.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

1,692 fresh Covid-19 positives, 42 deaths reported in 24 hours in Pune city
Aug 22, 2020 17:23 IST
Prevention strategy for substance use disorder
Aug 22, 2020 17:21 IST
More than half of Spanish companies reopen after closing at height of Covid crisis
Aug 22, 2020 17:19 IST
Pune civic body puts Rs26 lakh tender for undertaking Covid-19 funerals on hold
Aug 22, 2020 17:20 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.