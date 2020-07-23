Sections
Home / Football / Champions of the world but Liverpool can still improve: Klopp

Champions of the world but Liverpool can still improve: Klopp

Liverpool’s players finally got their hands on the league trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

Updated: Jul 23, 2020 13:01 IST

By Reuters, Reuters

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp celebrates after winning the Premier League. (Pool via REUTERS)

Premier League champions Liverpool will not rest on their laurels having won their first English league crown in 30 years and there is still room for improvement, manager Juergen Klopp has said.

Liverpool’s players finally got their hands on the league trophy on Wednesday in a muted presentation ceremony in front of an empty Kop amid the COVID-19 pandemic, after a 5-3 win over Chelsea in their last home game of the season.

Klopp’s side won the Champions League, Super Cup and Club World Cup titles last year, but the German said that their rivals will look to close the gap.

“We’re champions of England, of Europe and the world. I know what that sounds like, but it’s the truth. It’s unbelievable, to be honest,” Klopp told reporters.



“We’ll not stop. We have internal challenges and each player can improve.

“Five years ago I asked the supporters to believe us. I told the doubters to become believers, they made it happen.”

Liverpool can take their league points tally for the season to 99 with victory at Newcastle United on Sunday.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

Govt to create Rs 1 lakh crore Agri-Infrastructure Fund for marginalised farmers: Sitharaman
May 16, 2020 01:03 IST
Rahul Gandhi jabs NITI Aayog over Covid-19 ‘prediction’; gets a prompt rebuttal
May 15, 2020 23:19 IST
HT Exclusive: Nudged by Ajit Doval, Myanmar army hands over 22 northeast insurgents
May 16, 2020 13:46 IST
Delhi’s Covid-19 death toll rises to123, city reports 425 fresh cases taking tally to 8,895
May 15, 2020 19:02 IST

latest news

More food shortages in war-torn Yemen, warn UN agencies
Jul 23, 2020 13:36 IST
Sara, Anushka share Dil Bechara poster ahead of premiere
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
England vs West Indies 2nd Test match live streaming and timing
Jul 23, 2020 13:33 IST
NASA shares first ever image of Jupiter’s moon Ganymede’s North Pole
Jul 23, 2020 13:32 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.