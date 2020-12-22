Chelsea close in on top four with 3-0 win over West Ham

Sections
Updated: Dec 22, 2020, 07:09 IST

By Reuters, LONDON

Soccer Football - Premier League - Chelsea v West Ham United - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - December 21, 2020 Chelsea's Thiago Silva scores their first goal Pool via REUTERS/John Walton (Pool via REUTERS)

Chelsea striker Tammy Abraham scored two late goals after Thiago Silva’s early header to give Chelsea a 3-0 home win over West Ham United in the Premier League on Monday as they closed in on the top four by bouncing back from two straight defeats.

Declan Rice had a goal disallowed for West Ham before 36-year-old Brazilian centre back Thiago Silva planted a thumping header past visiting goalkeeper Lukasz Fabianski in the 10th minute as he met a Mason Mount cross.

The Hammers twice came close as Aaron Cresswell shot across the face of goal and Chelsea centre back Kurt Zouma cleared a dangerous raid before Fabianski denied Timo Werner at the other end in the closing stages of the first half.

Abraham made it 2-0 in the 78th minute after an unwitting assist from Werner, who miskicked the ball after cutting inside from the left only to see it fall kindly for the 23-year-old England forward who netted with a neat finish.

With West Ham reeling, Abraham added the third two minutes later when he drilled home a rebound from a tight angle after Christian Pulisic’s shot was parried by Fabianski.

