Home / Football / Chelsea’s Hudson-Odoi says to face no action on rape allegation

“I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared,” Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

Updated: Jun 14, 2020 10:54 IST

By Reuters, Chelsea

File image of Callum Hudson-Odoi. (Action Images via Reuters)

Chelsea forward Callum Hudson-Odoi said on Saturday police have confirmed they will take no further action over a rape allegation. The 19-year-old was arrested on May 17 following an argument with a woman, the Sun newspaper had reported. “I have stayed silent and assisted the police fully throughout their enquiries, as I knew the day would soon come when my name would be cleared,” Hudson-Odoi wrote on Twitter.

“Following a full and thorough investigation, the police have now confirmed they will take no further action.”

Metropolitan Police said in a statement: “A man arrested on Sunday, May 17 following an allegation of rape has been released with no further action.”

Chelsea have made no comment on the incident.



