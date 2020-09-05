Sections
E-Paper
Home / Football / Chelsea signs Germany midfielder Kai Havertz on five-year deal

Chelsea signs Germany midfielder Kai Havertz on five-year deal

Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94 million).

Updated: Sep 05, 2020 10:12 IST

By Reuters,

Kai Havertz’s signing follows the arrivals of full back Ben Chilwell, striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech. (Image Courtesy: Chelsea/Twitter)

Chelsea have signed Germany’s highly-rated attacking midfielder Kai Havertz from Bundesliga side Bayer Leverkusen on a five-year contract, the Premier League club announced on Friday. Financial details of the deal were not disclosed but British media reported the fee for the 21-year-old was in the region of 71 million pounds ($94 million).

“I’m very happy and proud to be here. For me it’s a dream come true to play in a big club like Chelsea and I can’t wait to meet all the players and the trainers,” Havertz said in a statement.

Havertz left the German national team camp on Friday to complete his medical before signing for the London club. Havertz, who had two years left on his Leverkusen contract, scored 46 goals with 31 assists in 150 games for the club.

“He has proven pedigree in one of the best leagues in Europe, he plays for the German national side, and he is an exciting, dynamic talent,” Chelsea director Marina Granovskaia said. “We are delighted to be able to add his versatility and quality to the squad before the season begins.”



Having been barred from signing players last year due to a FIFA transfer ban, Chelsea has gone on a spending spree this year as manager Frank Lampard rebuilds his squad ahead of the new season. Havertz’s signing follows the arrivals of full back Ben Chilwell, striker Timo Werner and winger Hakim Ziyech, with the overall outlay totalling more than 200 million pounds. The club has also signed defenders Thiago Silva and Malang Sarr as free agents.

Chelsea, which finished fourth last term to qualify for the Champions League in Lampard’s first campaign in charge, begins the new season at Brighton Hove and Albion on September 14.

tags

SCROLL FOR MORE NEWS

top news

India allows testing on demand for Covid-19
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Rajnath Singh meets Chinese counterpart, calls for getting ties ‘back on right track’
Sep 05, 2020 09:38 IST
DUET 2020 begins on Saturday: 5 things you must know
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST
Mumbai faces intense overnight thunder, lightning but light rain
Sep 05, 2020 10:40 IST

latest news

Russia quashes criticism of Covid-19 vaccine, says ‘all boxes checked’
Sep 05, 2020 10:56 IST
Showik’s arrest is ‘just the tip of the iceberg’, says lawyer Vikas Singh
Sep 05, 2020 10:51 IST
Bopanna-Shapovalov enter second round of US Open men’s doubles
Sep 05, 2020 10:48 IST
HSSC Clerk final result 2020 declared, check merit list here
Sep 05, 2020 10:47 IST
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.